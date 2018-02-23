PHOTOS: Man suspected of multiple Las Vegas burglaries wanted by - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PHOTOS: Man suspected of multiple Las Vegas burglaries wanted by police

Police released surveillance images of a suspect burglar. (Source: LVMPD) Police released surveillance images of a suspect burglar. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man in connection with a string of burglaries in a Spring Valley neighborhood. 

Police said eight burglaries took place in the area of Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive since January. 

During the incidents, the suspect entered the homes through a back window or sliding patio door. All of the burglaries occurred in the daytime. 

Police described the suspect as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, with a slender athletic build. A vehicle of interest was described as a white Nissan Pathfinder with a red and white bumper sticker. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Spring Valley Command Patrol Detectives at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

