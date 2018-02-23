Man uses chef knife to rob store in east Las Vegas

Police asked for the public's help to find a man who robbed a store on the 3400 block of East Charleston Boulevard earlier this month.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man came into the store on Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m., approached the lone employee and demanded money from the drawer. He then threatened the employee with a large chef knife. The employee have him money and the man fled.

He was described as a man in his mid 20s, about 125 pounds, and 5-foot-3.

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call Metro police at 702-828-3591.

