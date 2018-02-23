MUST SEE: Las Vegas Valley experiences light snowfall - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MUST SEE: Las Vegas Valley experiences light snowfall

Written by Sam Argier
A light blanket of snow covers the golf course at Red Rock Country Club (Brian F. / FOX5). A light blanket of snow covers the golf course at Red Rock Country Club (Brian F. / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas residents throughout the Valley experienced snow flurries Friday afternoon. 

The heaviest snow fell across the west Las Vegas Valley. With temperatures above freezing at the surface, Las Vegas didn't see any significant accumulation or icing on the roads. Valley residents saw off and on snow showers through the early evening.

This storm moves out for the weekend, but the Las Vegas Valley will stay chilly with highs in the 50s.

