Girl Scout Cookie sales kick off in Las Vegas Valley

Warning: Your mouth might be watering after reading this! It’s that time of year again when girl scouts around the nation and here in Southern Nevada begin selling cookies.   

All of the classics are coming back, but there’s one change this year – two bakers in the mix. And for the first time in 25 years, the Southern Nevada Girl Scout Council will be using the newer baker That means, for example, the Girl Scout S’mores cookie is coming back but it will taste a little different.

The annual campaign runs from February 23 to March 11th. The troupes will have booths set up outside local grocery stores and other places for you to buy. The money raised helps fund experiences and trips for the girls to explore the meaning behind their name:

G –  Go-getter

I – Innovator

R – Risk-taker

L – Leader

As for the full-list of flavors, here’s what’s available to you. Keep in mind, some cookies go by two different names.

  • Girl Scout S'mores
  • Thin Mints
  • Caramel deLites / Samoas
  • Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
  • Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich
  • Savannah Smiles
  • Shortbread / Trefoils
  • Toffee-tastic
  • Lemonades
  • Thanks-A-Lot
  • Trios

Visit www.girlscoutsnv.org/ to find a pop up cookie shop near you. 

