Police: Two people shot in central Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Two people shot in central Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an early morning shooting in the central Valley that left two people injured.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 900 East Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

On arrival, officers located the two victims. One suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the second person was shot in the stomach, according to Lt. Isaac Auten.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect has not been located at this time, police said.

