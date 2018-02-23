Police: Two people shot in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an early morning shooting in the central Valley that left two people injured.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 900 East Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

On arrival, officers located the two victims. One suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the second person was shot in the stomach, according to Lt. Isaac Auten.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been located at this time, police said.

