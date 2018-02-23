Report: Former LVMPD Explorer touched self during Black Friday kidnapping in Target bathroom

Nicholas Donovan, 21, faces one count of lewdness with a child under 14 and first degree kidnapping. (LVMPD / FOX5).

A man faces charges of first degree kidnapping and lewdness in the presence of a child after police said he detained a boy in a west Valley retail store restroom.

Nicholas Donovan, 21, was accused of fondling himself in front of a seven-year-old boy as Donovan kept the boy away from his family in a Target bathroom on Black Friday.

Donovan, an ex-LVMPD Explorer, was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center Feb. 8 as a result of the investigation initiated by LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section, police said.

The boy and his family were shopping at Target on Nov. 24, 2017 around 10 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard when he was separated from the family to use the restroom.

According to Donovan's arrest report, the boy was gone for awhile, so his father was going to check on him. He had left the restroom by that time. On the way out of the store, the boy told his family that while he was in the restroom, a man had kept him from leaving. The boy said a man who talked funny told him to get on the floor. The man kept his clothes on and grabbed himself "like he was trying to crumple paper." He also stopped the boy from moving, the boy reported.

The family returned to the store and filed a report with employees. The suspect in the incident was no longer at the store. The family filed a report with police on November 27, 2017.

Through surveillance video, a store manager recognized the man, wearing a blue jacket, immediately, saying there was another situation involving a five-year-old girl, when the man had touched her face. A manager said the man would wonder around the store alone, talk to strangers and hug them sometimes, according to the report.

Not yet knowing his identity, police released surveillance photos of the man. He was identified by LVMPD Explorers who recognized him as a former member who had been terminated.

After identifying Nicholas Donovan, police noted he was currently under house arrest for charges of lewdness in the presence of a child and luring from Nov. of last year. His house arrest began in Jan. 2018.

During Donovan's arrest, police noted an apparent speech impediment and found the blue jacket he was wearing inside Target.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.