Henderson Police arrest 3 burglary suspects after 5 break-ins

Henderson Police arrested Billy Dee Williams, Dominique Waynetril Williams and Regla Milagros Gorra, in connection to five recent burglaries.

The burglars kicked in the front doors of five homes.

“The Henderson Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe by preventing and reducing all types of crime, including property crimes like these home burglaries,” Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson said. “These arrests are an example of the exceptional dedication and performance that I have observed from the men and women of this department in the short time that I have been the Chief of Police.”

On Feb. 19, 2018, three home burglaries were reported where the front door had been kicked in and items were stolen. Henderson Police identified possible suspect descriptions and a vehicle that was likely used in the crimes.

On Feb. 21 at around 4:35 p.m., Henderson Police responded to the 70 block of Kind Avenue and the 700 block of Lomprey Avenue on calls of home burglaries using the same method of kicking in doors to get inside.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area with three people who matched the suspect descriptions in the previous burglaries. Officers stopped the vehicle and through investigation found stolen property from the burglaries.

Dominique Williams, 25, Billy Williams 26, and Regla Gorra, 28, were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on home invasion and other related charges.

Anyone with information in this case was urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

