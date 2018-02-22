Fourth victim in Grand Canyon helicopter crash dies

Three people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon, according to Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley. (Source: Teddy Fujimoto)

The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed a fourth victim critically injured in a helicopter crash near the Grand Canyon on Feb. 10, has died.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Neil Udall of England, was airlifted to University Medical Center and had been listed in critical condition since the crash, according to officials.

Three other survivors were airlifted to UMC and remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to authorities. The victims were identified as Scott Booth, who was the pilot, 42, Ellie Milward, 29, and Jennifer Barham, 39.

Arizona Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley said a total of seven people, including the pilot, were in the helicopter at the time of the crash. The three other passengers who were killed in the crash were identified as Becky Dobson, 27, Jason Hill, 32 and Stuart Hill, 30.

Police said all of the passengers were from the United Kingdom.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB investigated the crash. A preliminary report was released Wednesday by NTSB officials.

No further details were released.

