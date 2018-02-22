Teen arrested for threatening school shooting at Rancho High in North Las Vegas

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for threatening a shooting at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, according to CCSD Police.

The student made calls to district offices and was arrested after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

CCSD Police said the boy had no weapons or access to weapons.

"This is not the time to make those jokes or statements. We all take it very seriously," CCSD Police public information officer Ken Young said.

School Police Capt. Young confirms student was arrested yesterday for making threats to Rancho HS, threats not credible. Threats can be considered criminal. Threats like this are being made nationally. pic.twitter.com/ceXpmXKXhw — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) February 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.