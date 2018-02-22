Teen arrested for threatening school shooting at Rancho High in - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen arrested for threatening school shooting at Rancho High in North Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for threatening a shooting at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, according to CCSD Police.

The student made calls to district offices and was arrested after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

CCSD Police said the boy had no weapons or access to weapons.

"This is not the time to make those jokes or statements. We all take it very seriously," CCSD Police public information officer Ken Young said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.