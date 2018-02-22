Clark County to host government surplus auction - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clark County to host government surplus auction

Posted: Updated:
Clark County will host a government surplus auction on Feb. 24, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) Clark County will host a government surplus auction on Feb. 24, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
(Brad Boyer/FOX5) (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
(Brad Boyer/FOX5) (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
(Brad Boyer/FOX5) (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County will host the first Government Surplus Auction of 2018 on Saturday. 

Items sold at the auctions include vehicles, electronics, and other miscellaneous items used or acquired by Clark County and other government agencies. 

Two sales are held concurrently on auction days, one for vehicles and the other for the miscellaneous property. 

A preview and pre-registration period opens at the auction site three days before the sale.It is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily at 4320 Stephanie Street. TNT Auction, the company that manages the auction events, provides an online catalog of items being sold. 

According to TNT Auction, the event on Saturday will start at 8 a.m.

Other auctions will be held on May 19 and Nov. 17. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.