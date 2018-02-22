McCarran Airport's pop-up marriage office issued 180 licenses

McCarran Airport's pop-up marriage license office issued 180 licenses from Feb. 9 through Feb. 17.

The licenses issued at the airport accounted for 8 percent of the total licenses issued during that time in Clark County. The county issued 2,203 licenses, including those at the airport.

The temporary location was only open for the eight-day period.

Although the temporary office at the airport has closed, couples can still get a license at the main office on 201 East Clark Street in downtown Las Vegas. The office is open daily from 8 a.m. until midnight.

