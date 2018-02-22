Rapper Post Malone coming to Vegas

Rising hip hop artist Post Malone is bringing his North American tour to Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

Post Malone has climbed the music charts with his hits like "Rockstar" & "Congratulations" off his full-length debut album, Stoney.

Now the rapper is bringing his tour with multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage and special guest SOB X RBE to Park Theater at Monte Carlo & Casino on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Tickets range in price from $45.50 to $102.50 (not including applicable service charges or fees) and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased here.

Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. Ticket purchasers will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem their album and will be notified at a later date on when they can expect to receive their CD.

