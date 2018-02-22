Final phase of Project Neon in Las Vegas begins

NDOT unveiled major traffic impacts for the final phase of Project Neon. (Source: NDOT)

The final phase of Project Neon has begun in Las Vegas. The Nevada Department of Transportation said this phase of the project is the "last and most impactful portion of project construction."

Motorists should expect restrictions on Interstate 15 between Sahara and Washington avenues, a half dozen weekend closures on U.S. 95, "Spaghetti Bowl" ramp reductions and detours, and long-term ramp impacts at Charleston Boulevard, D Street, and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Construction crews will build new freeway travel lanes, on and off-ramps, as well as 14 bridges.

Main closures include:

March 6 through Nov. 20: Interstate 15 north and southbound will be reduced to three lanes in each direction between Sahara and Washington avenues, and reduced to two lanes near the Spaghetti Bowl for 250 days

March 9 through 12, April, May, July, August, September: U.S. 95 north and southbound will be closed over six weekends at the Spaghetti Bowl

Ongoing through December: U.S. 95 southbound to Interstate 15 northbound ramp closed for 400 days

March 3 through December: U.S. 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp reduced to one lane and detoured for 250 days

Mid-March through Mid-April: U.S. 95 northbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp closed for 30 days

Ongoing through March 2: Interstate 15 northbound offramp to eastbound Charleston Boulevard closed for 30 days

Ongoing through March 6: Interstate 15 southbound offramp to Charleston Boulevard closed for 45 days

Ongoing through Oct. 10: Charleston Boulevard onramp to Interstate 15 southbound closed for 200 days (the Pinto Lane onramp will open March 6)

March through December: Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 southbound and the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to Interstate 15 southbound will be closed for 300 days

March through July: D Street onramp to Interstate 15 southbound will be closed for 145 days

July through November: Interstate 15 northbound offramp to D Street will be closed for 145 days

Project Neon is about 60 percent complete and completion is expected by Summer 2019.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.