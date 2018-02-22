Las Vegas man found guilty for robbing Southern Highlands bank

A Las Vegas man was found guilty by a jury for robbing a Southern Highlands bank almost two years ago.

Richard Lee Canterbury, 68, faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a U.S. Attorney's office press release. On March 16, 2016, Canterbury reportedly walked into a Nevada State Bank and threatened a bank teller with a note that read, "This is a robbery, no tricks, loose bills only, cooperate no one gets hurt otherwise everyone dies."

He handed the teller a zip top bank bag along with the note. The teller placed a total of $1,901 and a GPS tracker in the bag, the release said. Canterbury fled the scene in his vehicle which was later recovered by police.

Police were able to locate Canterbury using the GPS tracker. He was still in possession of the stolen money and the handwritten note at the time of his arrest, the release said.

At the time of the robbery, Canterbury was also wanted by law enforcement in Arizona for escaping from a Bureau of Prisons facility where he was serving a 46-month federal sentence for felony possession of a firearms.

Canterbury is expected to be sentenced for the bank robbery on May 30.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.