Las Vegas police seek leads for 2017 homicide

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking leads for a 2017 homicide case that remains unsolved.

Police said on Dec. 1 officers responded to the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road, near Lamb Boulevard, for reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers found a man, identified as 37-year-old Angel Gutierrez, on Bonanza in front of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Citing the investigation, police said Gutierrez was standing on the sidewalk with an unknown male. People in the area said they heard gunshots, saw Gutierrez on the ground and the other man leave the area.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark colored shorts, and white socks.

Detectives said they would like to speak to anyone who knows who Gutierrez may have been speaking to before the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

