Teen sentenced for killing man on RTC bus

A Las Vegas teen was sentenced on Thursday for shooting and killing a man on an RTC bus over a year ago.

Royal Love-Camp, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting on Dec. 15, 2016, was sentenced to 12 years to life behind bars in the murder of 20-year-old Jonathan Potter, according to District Court information officer Mary Ann Price.

Metro police said Love-Camp and two other juveniles boarded the bus on Washington Avenue near Lamb Boulevard. One of the three boys struck up a conversation with Potter's girlfriend and when the three juveniles got up from their seats to exit the bus, Potter struck one of them in the face, police said.

After the incident , Love-Camp exited the bus, pulled out a gun and shot into the bus. Potter was struck in the upper body and all three juveniles ran away from the scene. Potter was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

