Hooters offers free beer before and after Golden Knights home ga - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hooters offers free beer before and after Golden Knights home games

Hooters hotel-casino. (AP Photo) Hooters hotel-casino. (AP Photo)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

If you're heading to a Vegas Golden Knights Game, save your ticket! Hooters is offering a free bucket of beer before and after home games for the rest of the season. 

The offer is good two hours before and after with a ticket to that night's home game.

Customers will receive five Budweiser products of their choice, including Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra. The offer is limited to one bucket per ticket. 

Hooters is located less than a mile from the T-Mobile Arena and offers free parking. 

