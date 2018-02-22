Canelo Alvarez and GGG to host rematch in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are returning to the boxing ring for a rematch at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena.

The acclaimed fighters will duke it out on May 5th with Golovkin’s WBC, IBF, and WBA middleweight titles on the line. In the previous match on Sep. 16, 2017, judges called a draw decision that upset fans on both sides.

Tickets for the much-anticipated fight are expected to go on sale soon. Visit www.t-mobilearena.com/events for more information. The fight will also be available through HBO Pay-Per-View.

