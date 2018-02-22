Man sentenced for killing three young boys in southeast Las Vega - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man sentenced for killing three young boys in southeast Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A  man responsible for the hit-and-run crash that killed three boys in southeast Las Vegas was sentenced on Wednesday. 

Joseph Eskandarian, 28, was sentenced to serve 24 to 60 years behind bars. He must also pay $6,000 in fines resulting from three charges of duty to stop at a scene or crash involving death or personal injury, according to District Court information officer Mary Ann Price.

On Sept. 30, Metro police said Eskandarian struck and killed three boys who were 12,13, and 14 years old, while the fourth victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries including a broken leg but was expected to survive.

Eskandarian fled the scene of the crash and ran home where police later found and arrested him. 

