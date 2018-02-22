Clark County issues dust advisory

Smoke is seen in the Las Vegas Valley in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

Clark County's Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Thursday.

High winds may create elevated levels of blowing dust in the area.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution which could aggravate respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions, people with heart disease, lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better remaining indoors.

To limit dust exposure, officials also suggest the following:

Keep windows and doors closed

Run your air conditioner in the house and car

Drive slowly on unpaved roads

Don't take shortcuts on vacant lots

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley

Call Air Quality's dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots, or facilities.

Air quality officials will monitor and update conditions online.

