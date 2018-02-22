Kicker Sebastian Janikowski thanks Raider Nation for career

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski thanked Raider Nation after spending 18 seasons with the organization.

Owner Mark Davis released a statement Thursday thanking him for his work. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month and the Raiders told him this week they don't plan to retain him.

Janikowski said he was given the chance to achieve the American dream after his family came to the states from Poland.

"From my first day in training camp, I knew I was where I belonged. I loved every minute of it. I will always remember how Al Davis made me feel that he truly believed and had confidence in me. The Davis family, the coaching staff, my teammates, and the Raider Nation have always stood with me, supported me, and believed in me. For this, I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart," Janikowski said.

Janikowski was called as a first-round draft pick by Al Davis to play for the Raiders.

He said, "I always knew that one day my time with the Oakland Raiders would come to an end, but I have to say, that never would have been too soon. It has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Silver and Black for these past 18 years."

Janikowski is the Raiders all-time leader in games played (268) and points scored (1,799) and his 55 field goals from at least 50 yards are the most in NFL history.

He spent all of the last season on injured reserve with a back injury. His agent said he is too young to retire. Janikowski turns 40 on March 2.

