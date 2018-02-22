List: New job interview do's and don'ts - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

List: New job interview do's and don'ts

Posted: Updated:
In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, job seekers chat during the Opportunity Fair and Forum employment event. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, job seekers chat during the Opportunity Fair and Forum employment event. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Did you know that January is the busiest month for job applications and resumes?  So, if you’re just now getting a call for an interview, you know why.  But as companies are separating resumes into the “call” and “do not call” piles, there’s a new list of do’s and don’ts  during the interview. 

According to the job site CareerBuilder, you now have about five minutes to impress the interviewee.  After that, he or she has already made up his or her mind whether you’re the right fit.  So here’s what you can do to better your chances:

  • Avoid being on the phone in the lobby while waiting to be interviewed.  Instead, engage with the receptionist.
  • Do your research on the company and show you care about the job to which you’re applying.  Look over the company’s mission statement, new product offerings, etc.
  • Fine tune your elevator pitch and be able to answer the question “Tell us a little about yourself” flawlessly.  Keep your answer short and don’t repeat what’s already on your resume.
  • Don’t break into song during the interview (yes it’s happened)
  • Don’t have a cocktail (that’s happened too)
  • Don’t lie

Also if you’re thinking of going for the laid back look – don’t.  Among the employers who were surveyed by CareerBuilder, most said the professional look is still the standard. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.