List: New job interview do's and don'ts

Did you know that January is the busiest month for job applications and resumes? So, if you’re just now getting a call for an interview, you know why. But as companies are separating resumes into the “call” and “do not call” piles, there’s a new list of do’s and don’ts during the interview.

According to the job site CareerBuilder, you now have about five minutes to impress the interviewee. After that, he or she has already made up his or her mind whether you’re the right fit. So here’s what you can do to better your chances:

Avoid being on the phone in the lobby while waiting to be interviewed. Instead, engage with the receptionist.

Do your research on the company and show you care about the job to which you’re applying. Look over the company’s mission statement, new product offerings, etc.

Fine tune your elevator pitch and be able to answer the question “Tell us a little about yourself” flawlessly. Keep your answer short and don’t repeat what’s already on your resume.

Don’t break into song during the interview (yes it’s happened)

Don’t have a cocktail (that’s happened too)

Don’t lie

Also if you’re thinking of going for the laid back look – don’t. Among the employers who were surveyed by CareerBuilder, most said the professional look is still the standard.

