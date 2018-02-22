Las Vegas man dies from injuries sustained in crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas man dies from injuries sustained in crash

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas man has died from injuries he sustained a week ago in a west Valley crash. 

Nicholas Damato, 50, succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 21., according to a Las Vegas Metro traffic press release. Damato suffered critical injuries when the right side of his Cadillac was struck by 19-year-old Joseph Ristine.

Metro said Damato's vehicle was hit by Ristine's BMW as he attempted to make a left turn near West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, near Hualapai Way. 

According to the release, Damato was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Ristine suffered minor injuries. 

