Las Vegas man dies from injuries sustained in crash

A Las Vegas man has died from injuries he sustained a week ago in a west Valley crash.

Nicholas Damato, 50, succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 21., according to a Las Vegas Metro traffic press release. Damato suffered critical injuries when the right side of his Cadillac was struck by 19-year-old Joseph Ristine.

Metro said Damato's vehicle was hit by Ristine's BMW as he attempted to make a left turn near West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, near Hualapai Way.

According to the release, Damato was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Ristine suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.