Nevada governor, sheriff welcome Trump words on gun devices

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Nevada's governor and some of the state's federal lawmakers are welcoming President Donald Trump's call for a ban on devices that authorities say helped a gunman kill 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The local sheriff, Joe Lombardo, said Wednesday he supports any solution to prevent anything like the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

But Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus noted that bills to ban or regulate rapid-fire devices, called bump stocks, have not passed in Congress.

She says Trump's call on Tuesday was "more about shaping a narrative than saving lives."

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval applauded Trump for directing the Justice Department to propose a rule banning devices that he says could convert legal weapons into machine guns.

Sandoval calls federal action the most direct path for quick and uniform action.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.