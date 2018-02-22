Golden Knights' first season has fans in awe

The Vegas Golden Knights first season has hockey fans in awe.

"I figured if we have 25 wins I'd be happy, if we had 30 I'd be excited, even thrilled, this is far beyond anything I ever expected," one hockey fan said.

The Vegas Golden Knights keep on winning and fans can't get enough.

"It's crazy, I didn't know they were going to be this good," one fan said.

Now fans are looking toward the playoffs with their eyes on the Stanley Cup. The Westgate Super Book has the Golden Knights as the five-to-one favorite to win.

"We started the Knights as the longest shot to win the Stanley cup this year back in April and May and here we are in February, they are now the favorites to win the Stanley cup," Westgate Sports Book Director Jay Kornegay said.

Kornegay said that has some sports books losing money. But he also said the Knights have changed the game when it comes to betting on hockey.

"Now, we get so much money on he Knights I would compare them to NFL games we get so much action on those games that we probably have 10-12 times the amount of action than the next popular hockey game that's how popular the Knights have been at the betting Windows," he said.

And whether they have money down on them or not, fans say they couldn't be prouder of their hometown team.

"It's probably the most exciting story in sports this year, maybe in 10 years, I've never seen anything like it," a fan said.

"When this team came with Route 91 and all that, they brought the city together, and by having a great team I do believe they are winning for this town," one fan said.

