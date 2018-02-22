Parking plan approved for planned Las Vegas' MSG Sphere

Construction hasn't started for the "MSG Sphere," a state-of-the-art concert and event venue planned for the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, but Clark County commissioners have approved the arena's parking plan.

The 18,000 seat venue will be at the corner of Koval Lane and Sands Avenue, and will have 304 seats on-site, but will share parking areas with the nearby Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Representatives from Madison Square Garden, the company building the arena, told commissioners they plan to build a pedestrian walkway from the Sands Convention Center to the MSG Sphere, and hope to have a monorail stop near the venue.

Representatives said the venue will be a one-of-a-kind arena that uses technology to create an immersive concert experience for guests.

Construction on the arena is expected to start this year, and the project is slated to be completed in 2020.

