Sex trafficking victim fearful after Las Vegas pimp accepts deal

On Jan. 13, 2017, Angela said her ex-boyfriend and pimp Tyree Wright almost beat her to death.

Angela, who didn't want to disclose her last name, was trying to leave him, and she moved into a new apartment. That night, Angela said there was a knock at her door, she looked through the peephole and saw someone standing there with flowers. When she opened the door, she said Wright pushed past the man with flowers and began beating her with a metal rod.

"Every blow was to my skull and ribs, if I didn't know how to protect myself, I would be dead," Angela said. "I don't know how I made it out of that apartment."

Angela suffered a fractured skull and broken bones. Her lips were swollen, and her eyes had been pounded so badly she could barely open them. She said this wasn't the first time he beat her, it was just the worst.

"He had never abused me with a weapon before, I didn't know what was going on. In prior situations he would FaceTime or call his family and put it on speakerphone and they would talk him through the beatings."

Wright was charged with nine felonies including sex trafficking, kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder. Angela said she was forced to pay Wright $2,500 a day, and prior to the attack he told her she owed him $10,000 in back pay.

After Angela left the hospital, she left Las Vegas and moved to Texas. She said she needed a fresh start. She said while she's been healing, she's also been waiting for justice. In late Feb., Wright appeared in court on the nine felonies, and Angela and her family planned to be there.

"I am not happy. My family and I were going to attend [court] just to show them, I am a human," she said.

But Angela decided not to go after she found out Wright had accepted a plea deal taking his nine felony counts down to three. Wright agreed to plead guilty to sex trafficking, kidnapping and battery, and Angela said that's not enough.

"I wanted him to go to trial. I wanted him to stand in front of a court room and get, lash for lash, every wound he gave me, I want him to get," she said, choking up.

Angela said she was still healing emotionally and physically and the scars remain visible.

"He changed my life and I hate him," she said.

Angela said life after prostitution has been a difficult adjustment, and said she wished Nevada and other states had more resources to help victims.

Victims of sex trafficking who need help can visit Safe Nest, Shade Tree, or text HELP to 233733 (BEFREE) to reach someone at Polaris for help. Polaris is a human trafficking organization. People can also contact The Embracing Project at 702-463-6929.

Wright's plea deal means he could get probation, something Angela said terrifies her. Wright's attorney, Warren Gellar, was adamant his client did not force Angela into prostitution and wants people to know his client has no prior criminal history. He's scheduled to be sentenced in May.

