North Las Vegas man charged with possession of homemade pipe bomb

A North Las Vegas man was charged with possession of a 12-inch pipe bomb in federal court Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Michael Robinson, 46, faces one-count of unlawful possession of a destructive device and one-count of felon in possession of a firearm after several felony convictions in Clark County and in Hawaii.

Robinson was evicted for not paying his rent at a North Las Vegas home, and Robinson threatened to “blow up the house,” and on Jan. 11, police and the FBI were called. Bomb technicians used a robot to remove the bomb from the house, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

RELATED: North Las Vegas police find suspicious device inside man’s home

The bomb was inspected and contained match heads, a pyrotechnic powder, and BB pellets (for fragmentation), according to a release from the attorney’s office. Robinson was arrested. During an interview with officers, Robinson admitted to building the pipe bomb and said he was on parole in Hawaii for previously manufacturing a pipe bomb.

Robinson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Mar. 1.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.