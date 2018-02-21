Man arrested for pimping girl at Las Vegas Strip property

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department last week arrested a man accused of pimping a 12-year-old runaway in a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Devlon Scott was arrested Feb. 16 and faces one count of kidnapping, one count of sex trafficking of a child under 18, one count of pandering and one count of child abuse or neglect.

Police said detectives with the Metro Police Child Exploitation Task Force interviewed two women suspected of being involved with prostitution at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Detectives determined one of them was a 12-year-old girl who had run away in California on Feb. 1.

The girl, whose name was not released, met Scott shortly after on Snapchat, according to an arrest report. Scott met with her in person and said he wanted her to become a prostitute, according to police.

Scott struck and choked the girl and told her not to “speak out of turn.” Police said he never had sex with her because he knew her age and it would be “below the belt,” telling her, “I like to start girls young because I can mold them the way I want.”

Police said Scott then took her to 14th Street in Oakland, an area known for prostitution where he slapped the girl repeatedly for refusing to work.

Scott brought the girl to Las Vegas on Feb. 12, and two days later took her to Planet Hollywood to work for him, according to police.

On Friday, detectives located Scott’s blue Mercedes in the parking garage at Planet Hollywood and placed him under arrest. He was transported to Clark County Detention Center where he was being held.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.