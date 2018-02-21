'Vegas Strong' song shows strength in Las Vegas community

A song called "Vegas Strong" has gotten a lot of attention. It was written for Las Vegas after the 1 October mass shooting and featured a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. (Sam Riddle)

A song called "Vegas Strong" has gotten a lot of attention. It was written for Las Vegas after the 1 October mass shooting and featured a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Singer and songwriter Sam Riddle said survivor Ali Sekkat came to him with the idea to write the Vegas Strong song together.

“He kind of just came at me at a perfect time and I said ‘Come on over,’” Riddle said. “It was emotional and you know you have something special when you get a little jolt through you.”

It took the duo just four hours to write the song.

“I just sat at the piano and as I was pacing around the house, and he would just write down the things, I was saying and I just kind of put it all together real quick,” Riddle said.

“The words, you really listen to it and they empower you. People actually go into it and hear every single word that came out of that song,” Sekkat said.

The two people featured in the music video for the song were actually both survivors at the music festival.

“The two people that I thought about, one girl and one guy, not only are they real, but they both represent characters that I believe encompass all the people that were there,” Riddle said.

The two men said they want the song to bring hope to people facing tragedy.

“It's one bad person. There's a lot of good people compared to as many bad people, so just push forward and let your dreams come true,” Sekkat said.

“Hopefully, it can be a song that is universal to help them get through things in their life and know that bad things happen, but it's about getting back up,” Riddle said. “Vegas was a true light to the whole world to show how people could come together and the strength in this community.”

The song can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

