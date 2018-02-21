Northwest valley parents react, teach kids how to stay safe after luring attempt

Metro police were looking for a man they said tried to lure a child into his car. It happened near Saville Middle School last week. On Wednesday, police released a new sketch of the suspect in hopes it will lead to an arrest.

Metro police said the suspect is in his 60s with gray hair. He was driving a red or burgundy four-door sedan. Parents in the neighborhood said they were shocked to learn a man tried to lure a child into his car.

“It's horrible. It's absolutely horrible and it's scary,” grandmother Gloria Witham said.

It happened right down the road from Saville Middle School, at 8101 N Torrey Pines Dr. in the northwest valley. According to police, a child was riding his bike to school when a man pulled up next to him and tried to convince the student to get in his car.

“Well we'd like to find him and get him put in jail,” grandparent Steve Gormley said. Parents at a nearby park said sadly, this is just a sign of the times.

[RELATED: Police seek to identify man who tried luring child into car]

“It's scary to have to have that conversation, but it’s necessary,” Gormley said. “Back when we were growing up as kids, we would run around and our parents would call us in to eat. Here you really got to watch people.”

“I wouldn't leave my kid alone at all, whether it's walking alone or inside the supermarket,” parent Renato Giordano said.

But they were already talking to their own children about how to stay safe.

“You do not go with anyone, even if they say they will take you to mommy and daddy, you do not go,” Witham said. “You kick, you yell, whatever it takes.”

Police agreed those are good ways to get attention and get away. They also said it’s important that kids be observant.

This is just one in a rash of attempted kidnappings across the valley. Police are also looking for a second man, in an unrelated incident. They said he tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl at a playground near Stewart Avenue and Marling Street. When that wasn’t successful, police said he tried to kidnap another young girl just a few blocks away.

Anyone with information about either of these suspects was asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.