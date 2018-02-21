Report: Limo driver, passengers helped woman injured in Las Vegas crash

A limo driver and his passengers helped a woman who was reportedly struck by a van driven by her boyfriend near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

According to the arrest report for John Treese, a limo driver called 911 after the woman, identified as Lisa Snyder, was struck on Sunday.

Arriving officers found a 2006 Honda Odyssey, stopped near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road. Snyder was lying in the median.

The limo driver told police that he saw the van accelerate back onto the median and then continue accelerating until it left the median. He saw Snyder who was injured in the median and stopped to give her aid. He said he saw Treese acting “erratic” and he tried to get back in the van. The driver’s customers then got out and stopped Treese from getting back in the vehicle.

Treese told officers that he was arguing with his girlfriend because she wanted to drive. He said he went to make a U-turn, she got out of the van, and he ran her over by accident, the report stated.

An officer conducted a field sobriety test and portable breath test on Treese. He blew a .065 then a .067.

During an interview with police, Treese denied consuming alcohol and said the crash was an accident. Police said he gave varying accounts of what happened but said it happened quickly.

Officers said they believe Treese intentionally struck his girlfriend.

Police said evidence at the scene suggested the van accelerated onto the median and off, which would require the accelerator pedal to be “floored” for several seconds. Treese admitted that he knew he ran over Snyder while she was in the doorway. Police said Snyder’s purse and lunch bag were out of the car which suggested she had time to gather her belongings which contradicted Treese’s statements that “it all happened so quickly.”

Treese was booked for open murder. He has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

