City of Las Vegas mobile app adds Downtown Loop Tracker

A newly upgraded mobile app makes it easy to get around downtown Las Vegas without spending your hard-earned money.

The City of Las Vegas revamped its 'Go Vegas App' with the Downtown Loop Tracker that allows users to track the free shuttle service. The shuttle stops at multiple popular locations throughout downtown including:

Bonneville Transit Center - 101 East Bonneville Avenue

The Arts District - Art Way and Boulder Avenue

Pawn Plaza - Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Garces Avenue

Fremont East Entertainment District - north side of Fremont Street, wets of Sixth Street

Mob Museum - 300 Stewart Avenue

Fremont Street Experience - Main Street, south of Fremont Street

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets - south of Grand Central Parkway, near the Nautica store

The Loop runs Monday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the Downtown Loop, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DowntownLoop. The shuttle service is a pilot program that is a partnership between the City of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission and Keolis Transit, a city press release said.

In a future update of the mobile app, the city said they are adding information for each stop and a feature that lets riders know the travel time of each stop.

The 'Go Vegas App' also offers a multitude of city services including the option to connect with your councilperson, find parking spaces downtown, locate public art, status of service requests and RTC bus stops.

The mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or for Android on Google Play.

