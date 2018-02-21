City of Las Vegas offers spring sports for youth and adults

It's time to shake off the winter blues and get ready for the fresh spring air with the City of Las Vegas sports leagues.

Youths can participate in a variety of recreational and competitive sports offered by the city including volleyball, soccer. flag football, basketball, T-ball and coach-pitch baseball. Adults can sign up for pickleball, sand volleyball and softball. The spring sports are being offered at multiple locations across the Valley, according to a city press release.

A financial assistance program totaling $10,000 is available for recreation-level youth sports leagues. Qualified participants will receive $43 towards the $85 registration fee.

Qualifications for assistance include:

Children between the ages of 5 and 12

In-person registration at any city community center

Proof of enrollment in a Title 1 school such as a report card or verification of free/reduced lunch

Additional information and enrollment deadlines can be found on recreation.lasvegasnevada.gov. Call 702-229-4616 for information on adult sports leagues. If you would like to volunteer as as a coach, email youthsports@lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6452.

