City of Las Vegas offers spring sports for youth and adults

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It's time to shake off the winter blues and get ready for the fresh spring air with the City of Las Vegas sports leagues. 

Youths can participate in a variety of recreational and competitive sports offered by the city including volleyball, soccer. flag football, basketball, T-ball and coach-pitch baseball. Adults can sign up for pickleball, sand volleyball and softball. The spring sports are being offered at multiple locations across the Valley, according to a city press release. 

A financial assistance program totaling $10,000 is available for recreation-level youth sports leagues. Qualified participants will receive $43 towards the $85 registration fee. 

Qualifications for assistance include:

  • Children between the ages of 5 and 12
  • In-person registration at any city community center
  • Proof of enrollment in a Title 1 school such as a report card or verification of free/reduced lunch

Additional information and enrollment deadlines can be found on recreation.lasvegasnevada.gov. Call 702-229-4616 for information on adult sports leagues. If you would like to volunteer as as a coach, email youthsports@lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6452. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

