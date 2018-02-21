Police seek to identify man who tried luring child into car

Las Vegas Metro Police detectives released the sketch of a man suspected of attempting to lure a child into his car.

Police said a student was riding his bike to Saville Middle School the morning of Feb. 12 at 8:34 in the area of Mustang Street and Horse Drive in northwest Las Vegas when the suspect pulled up next to him in a newer model red or burgundy sedan. The suspect attempted to convince the boy to get into his vehicle, according to a Metro police report.

The boy was able to leave the area and reported the incident once he arrived at school. Metro officers were dispatched to the school to investigate the report at 8:48 a.m., the release said.

Officers described the suspect as a white man who appeared to be about 60 years old with a thin build and grey hair.

Anyone with information on this incident that may lead to the identification of the suspect should immediately contact the LVMPD's Northwest Area Command by phone at 702-828-8577. Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

