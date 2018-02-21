Las Vegas musician and 1 October survivor pens 'Vegas Strong' song

A Las Vegas Country Musician and a 1 October survivor who was next to the stage when the gunfire broke out teamed up to create a song called “Vegas Strong.”

Ali Sekkat, the survivor, simply asked Sam Riddle to make the song, and he did. The single, released in January, is available on iTunes and Spotify. The video for the song was released last week.

“One of the biggest things is just keeping the family and friends you have close to you and keeping your support system up. The song has helped me a lot because it kind of talks about pushing forward. It’s not a depressing song,” said Ali Sekkat who also sings on the song.

The song and video are meant to call attention to the strength of the Las Vegas community and survivors who are encouraged to not let fear rule their lives in the wake of the shooting.

“The writing went pretty quick. But at the same time, the process of getting to a place where we could get out of our own way and let that magic come through and write the song and make it positive. We wanted the song to be something that people could look to,” said songwriter Sam Riddle.

To watch the "Vegas Strong" music video, click here.

