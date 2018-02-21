22-year-old high school English teacher in Las Vegas runs for state Assembly

A 22-year-old high school English teacher is running to represent Assembly District 3 in Nevada.

Selena Torres will be running as a democrat and said she will focus on boosting education and small businesses across Nevada.

"I think that there's a lot of assets to being a millennial. I'm young. I like to look at both sides of the issue," she said. "Over 50 percent of our state is made up of people under the age of 40, but we're still underrepresented in the legislature."

Torres has already been endorsed by the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus. Her father is an immigrant who fled El Salvador during the civil war. Her mother is also a high school English teacher.

"I'm taking all the hard work that both my parents have put in and now I'm running for office so that I can give back to the community that has really grown and developed my own family," Torres said.

The Assembly District 3 seat is being vacated by Democrat Nelson Araujo, who is now running for Secretary of State. The majority of the voters in Assembly District 3 are democrats.

"I'm rather optimistic, but that doesn't mean that I'm going to take this lightly," Torres said. "I know that I still have to put in the hard work so that I can garner the support and really foster relationships with other members and constituents in my community."



So far, Torres said she is not sure who she will be running against.

