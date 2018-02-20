Fire burns vacant house in downtown Las Vegas neighborhood

A vacant house on the eastern edge of downtown Las Vegas caught fire Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, the house, located at 2013 Wengert Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, caught fire about 7:30 p.m. Flames were seen coming through the roof of the one-story house and most of the roof caved in.

Crews reported the fire to be under control within a half hour. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

