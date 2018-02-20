Man killed in shooting near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive

Police said a man was killed in a shooting near Rancho and Washington on Feb. 21, 2018. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was killed after a shooting on the 1000 block of Vernon Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police officers were called to the street near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue at 6:11 p.m.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to UMC Trauma and died 30 to 45 minutes later with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not release the victim's condition or any information on a possible suspect.

Witnesses said there was a fight in front of the house, in the driveway, that led to the gunfire. Police said there were several cars in the driveway that were bought and sold in an auction, and the fight may have been part of a car deal gone bad. Police said there were no known calls to the area previously.

Police did say blood and shell casings lead to a nearby house, and officers questioned people there to find anyone involved.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.