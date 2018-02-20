NYC's famous Comedy Cellar to open Las Vegas location

Comedy lovers can rejoice as New York City's famous Comedy Cellar announced a Las Vegas location on Tuesday.

The new location will echo the 36-year-old comedy club bringing an underground, Greenwich Village feel to the Rio with a 300-seat club opening in April, according to a press release. Food will be provided by the Rio.

“Quality of the show and of the service is what has made us the longest-running comedy club in New York City - the toughest market in the world,” said general manager Liz Furiati said in the release. “We are excited to maintain that quality in Vegas.”

The Comedy Cellar claims to have discovered Dave Chapelle, Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer and many other well-known comedians.

Opening the Rio location on April 5-8 will be Mo Amer, Kyle Dunnigan, Jessica Kirson and Nathan McIntosh. Tickets will start at $45 and go on sale Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. via RioLasVegas.com and TicketMaster.

