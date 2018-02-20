House of Blues Las Vegas holding job fair

The House of Blues Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill nearly 30 positions on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Open full-time and part-time positions in the Music Hall, Foundation Room and restaurant and bar include bartenders, security staff, cocktail servers, hosts, dishwashers, line cooks, servers and ushers.

Those who wish to apply can complete the online application before the job fair at www.livenationentertainment.com/careers and should bring copies of their current resume.

Qualified candidates will receive onsite interviews, a House of Blues spokesperson said in a release. Standard work permits are required to be qualified for a position.

The job fair goes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at House of Blues Las Vegas Music Hall inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino at 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas.

