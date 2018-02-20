Officials expect less traffic congestion during NASCAR weekend i - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials expect less traffic congestion during NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
The logo for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is shown in a file image. (Source: LVMS) The logo for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is shown in a file image. (Source: LVMS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officials with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway expect the completion of construction on Interstate 15 near the speedway to ease traffic during NASCAR weekend. 

Race organizers and others expect a faster and more fluid exit from the March 2 through March 4 races at the speedway. In addition to four lanes to and from the track's exit, fans will have two dedicated exit lanes coming off of Interstate 15 from the south. 

Lyft will also be the official rideshare partner for the speedway, officials said. There will be a dedicated drop-off and pickup location close to the fan entrance. 

Despite additions on the freeway, officials urged fans to arrive early, use mass transportation and rideshare options during NASCAR weekend. 

NASCAR weekend will start with the Stratosphere Qualifying and the Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on March 2, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 11:05 a.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series' Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on March 3. The weekend's racing culminates on March 4, with the Pennzoil 400 at 12:30 p.m. 

For tickets, passes, parking permits or driver instructions call 1-800-644-4444 or go online to LVMS.com

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.