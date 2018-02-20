Officials expect less traffic congestion during NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas

The logo for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is shown in a file image. (Source: LVMS)

Officials with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway expect the completion of construction on Interstate 15 near the speedway to ease traffic during NASCAR weekend.

Race organizers and others expect a faster and more fluid exit from the March 2 through March 4 races at the speedway. In addition to four lanes to and from the track's exit, fans will have two dedicated exit lanes coming off of Interstate 15 from the south.

Lyft will also be the official rideshare partner for the speedway, officials said. There will be a dedicated drop-off and pickup location close to the fan entrance.

Despite additions on the freeway, officials urged fans to arrive early, use mass transportation and rideshare options during NASCAR weekend.

NASCAR weekend will start with the Stratosphere Qualifying and the Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on March 2, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 11:05 a.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series' Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on March 3. The weekend's racing culminates on March 4, with the Pennzoil 400 at 12:30 p.m.

For tickets, passes, parking permits or driver instructions call 1-800-644-4444 or go online to LVMS.com.

