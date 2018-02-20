Lowe's to fill 200 positions in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lowe's to fill 200 positions in Las Vegas

In this file photo taken July 8, 2009, a shopper exits the Lowe's home improvement center in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) In this file photo taken July 8, 2009, a shopper exits the Lowe's home improvement center in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Lowe's is expected to host a job fair to fill more than 200 positions at its Las Vegas stores. 

Stores in the Valley will hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the company's National Hiring Day. Anyone interested in starting a career with Lowe's can visit any Las Vegas store to meet hiring managers, speak to employees and see what it is like to work for the company. 

Lowe's is hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees nationwide. Seasonal employees typically support stores between March and September. Open positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, loaders, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. 

Anyone interested in a role at Lowe's can apply at any store Wednesday or online

