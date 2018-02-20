Man told Las Vegas police 'I just cracked' after allegedly killing 'wife'

A Las Vegas man accused of killing his "wife" told police “I couldn’t control myself, I just cracked” after police said he bludgeoned his wife.

According to the arrest report for Willie Bain, police said he got into an argument with Crystal Felipe before he left with her. Their son called an unidentified person and asked him to call his father, Bain. The person called Bain but did not receive an answer. A few minutes later, Bain called back and said “I’m sorry” before asking to speak to Felipe’s sister. Bain told her sister, “you won’t see us anymore, she’s seeing someone, come get the kids,” before hanging up.

Once relatives arrived at Bain’s home, they found the kids home alone and blood on the floor of the garage. Felipe was reported missing to authorities.

A short time later, 911 dispatchers received a phone call from Bain, who said he was at the Fiesta Casino in Henderson and needed an officer. During the 911 call, Bain could be heard saying, “there was an argument between me and my wife, I’m in my white Hyundai Santa Fe, I beat her in the head, I don’t know if she is alive.” He added, he beat her “in the head, I think with a hammer, she is not breathing.”

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Felipe dead at the scene. Bain was taken into police custody.

Police said as soon as they approached Bain he told them, “I’m sorry.” After advising Bain of his rights, he asked for an attorney but continued to talk to detectives.

After questioning stopped, Bain continued to talk and cry, detectives said. He said numerous times “I can’t believe I did that, this isn’t like me, I couldn’t take it anymore, what have I done, and I’m so sorry.” He added, “I didn’t know I hit her that many times, I couldn’t stop, I tried, she hurt me so bad and left me home with the kids while she went out with other guys.”

Bain told detectives he had been with Felipe for 11 years.

Bain’s father told detective he received a phone call from his son and Felipe on Feb. 13 during which Bain told him they had an argument because she was seeing someone else. His father said he last received a phone call from his son on Feb. 17 when Bain said he couldn’t find the police department, so his father told him to call 911. Despite Bain identifying Felipe as his wife, Bain's father said they were not married.

The couple’s son told detectives that he heard an argument between his parents. A few moments later, he heard the garage door slam then he heard his mother scream. When his father came back inside he told the kids to go upstairs before he heard the garage door open. A short time later, he received a call from his father who said he was leaving with his mother to work on their relationship.

Bain was booked on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

