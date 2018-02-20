Bundy to speak to Independent American Party of Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bundy to speak to Independent American Party of Nevada

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy
 Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy has agreed to give the keynote speech on Friday at the Independent American Party of Nevada's state convention in Sparks.

Party officials announced Tuesday Bundy's wife, Carol, and son, Ryan, also plan to attend the convention Friday and Saturday at the Nugget Casino and Resort.

A federal judge in Las Vegas dismissed a criminal case last month against Bundy and his two sons stemming from an armed standoff with government agents at his Bunkerville ranch in 2014.

Joel Hansen, chairman of the party with a strong emphasis on state and property rights, says Cliven Bundy's story is one of "tremendous courage and faith" standing up against federal government "corruption and tyranny."

About 4.5 percent of the state's active voters are registered as members of the Independent American Party of Nevada.

