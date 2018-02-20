1 October survivor Tina Frost to get prosthetic eye

Tina Frost (r.), 27, woke up from a coma after getting shot in the forehead during the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe)

A Maryland woman who survived the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas will get a prosthetic eye.

According to an update on a GoFundMe page for Tina Frost, Feb. 8 marked eight weeks since she left an inpatient rehabilitation center and she continues to make progress "in her marathon of recovery."

Frost is working hard to gain strength, she attends physical therapy four times a week, walks on a treadmill, helps with cooking, and other "little things around the house," the GoFundMe said.

"With her positive attitude and smile, and her family and friends surrounding her with love and support, we feel her marathon is going to be amazing," the GoFundMe stated.

Frost is expected to have "additional surgeries this spring in preparation for her prosthetic eye down the road."

She received care at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas after the mass shooting before she was transferred to Baltimore to continue treatment.

Frost was shot in the head while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her boyfriend. 58 people died in the shooting, including the shooter.

A GoFundMe page has raised $611, 862 for her.

