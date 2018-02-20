Nellis Air Force Base cancels air show

Nellis Air Force Base said it will not host the 2018 Air and Space Expo but will plan for it the following year.

Although the air force base did not reveal specific details for the cancellation, it did offer the following statement.

“This year will be an exceptionally busy year for the men and women of Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases as we take on new and more complex missions and systems while simultaneously increasing the Air Force’s lethality and leading our readiness recovery," U.S. Airforce Warfare Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten said.

The 2017 air show was off the routine schedule as a special event to mark the Air Force's 70th birthday which drew nearly 160,000 spectators.

Nellis Air Force Base said the schedule update will allow the opportunity to move the show to the weekend after Veteran's Day so it doesn't conflict with other city events held on Nov. 11.

