Coroner identifies Las Vegas woman reportedly killed by husband

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
Medical examiners have identified a woman allegedly killed by her husband. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 42-year-old Crystal Lynn Felipe died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide. 

Police arrested Felipe's husband, Willie Bain, on Saturday in connection with her death. 

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. Arriving officers located family members who received a call from Bain, they found blood in the garage and the couple's three children alone inside. 

The couple's vehicle was missing from the garage. 

Bain later called Henderson police from the parking lot of the Fiesta Henderson to report that Felipe needed medical assistance. Arriving officers found Bain outside of the vehicle and Felipe inside. 

Medical personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene, police said. Bain was taken into custody at the scene. 

