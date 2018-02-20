School bus involved in Henderson crash

A bus was involved in a collision on Feb. 20, 2018. (Timothy Parker/Report It)

A school bus was involved in a collision Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:43 a.m. near U.S. 95 and College Drive.

According to the Clark County School District, 39 students from Foothills High School were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol said it appeared the bus veered into the lane of a small passenger car.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.

