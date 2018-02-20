Pedestrian killed in crash near Decatur and Tropicana

Police investigate a crash near Tropicana and Decatur on Feb. 20, 2018. (Source: LVACS)

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. near Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Police said a white van collided hit the man and at least two light poles.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man driving the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Northbound and Southbound Decatur were closed just north of Tropicana.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.

